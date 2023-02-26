Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty surveyed devastated rural areas in the Tararua and Central Hawke's Bay districts today. Video / Mark Mitchell

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council says its teams are continuing to work behind the scenes to provide support to the local community following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Otāne, Waipawa and Waipukurau remain on Level 3 water restrictions. Residents are asked to conserve water and use it wisely. Boil water notices are in place for Waipawa and Otāne. Water tankers are available.

“Please utilise plastic water bottles to refill your safe drinking water supplies.”

Transfer stations are operating as normal.

Those wishing to dispose of flood-damaged goods can apply for a waste permit to dispose of items free of charge - see the council website. Assistance with waste permits is also available at Pōrangahau Rugby Club.

The Civil Defence Centre at the CHB Municipal Theatre has closed.

An Information and Support Hub is now available at the Waipawa Library (64 High St) for those who have been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Food and other household items cannot be accepted at the Waipawa Library. Non-perishable food items can be donated at:

CHB Food Bank: 125 Ruataniwha St, Waipukurau

The Food Basket: CHB Community Rooms, Kitchener St, Waipukurau

For all other enquiries, or if you need support, please contact the Welfare Team on 06 857 8060 or email: eoc.welfare@chbdc.govt.nz.

If you need support with feed, Kirsty Lawrence and her crew are the council’s Animal Feed Champions - they are open from 9am to 5pm, seven days a week at the Waipukurau Racecourse.

If you need support for dead livestock disposal, please contact the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council team for support on 0800 108 838.

The Creative Communities Fund applications deadline has been extended until March 3. Creative community groups and organisations can apply for funding for projects at the council website.

Motorists are being asked to take care on the roads, as there is a lot of surface flooding.

“The heavy rain has left silt and surface flooding across our district on our roads, and we’re really urging all road users to avoid all unnecessary travel.

“Roading crews are out doing what they can, and as they continue to assess the roads, they’re finding more and more silt. So, please, if you are out driving on any roads currently open, drive to the conditions and expect the unexpected – the possibility of fallen trees, debris, more slips.”

You can report any issues you encounter by calling 06 857 8060, or any issues on State Highways to the Waka Kotahi team on 0800 108 809.