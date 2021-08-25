Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Poultry industry having to adapt in face of staff shortages

Photo / File

The poultry industry is feeling the impact of staff shortages during Covid-19 alert level 4, with some processors having to adapt their operations to try and keep supermarkets stocked.

The industry has been grappling with labour challenges since the border closed last year - with the usual supply of migrant workers and backpackers cut off.

Poultry Industry Association executive director Michael Brooks said the problem had been compounded further during lockdown, as some workers had to stay home to look after their children and others were isolating while they waited for Covid-19 tests result.

There was plenty of chicken, but without enough staff some products which required more processing were not being made, Brooks said.

"I think the major issue is employment... The issue is there was already shortfalls in terms of numbers of employees.

"With the reduction in employees, then they [processors] do have to look at the more complex products and in some cases, cutting back on those or cutting those lines out. So it's more simple, straightforward products that are being that are being dealt with."

Usually about 25 per cent of eggs went to the food service sector, and for smaller farmers who did not have contracts with supermarkets, the lockdown could be challenging, Brooks said.

"It's the smaller players often do [supply] the vege shops, the local cafes, farmers markets, and all of those of course are closed down."

Books said some had established contactless delivery systems, which were accounting for about 50-60 per cent of normal business.

