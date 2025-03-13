To help navigate market fluctuations, the family has diversified, with the business spanning sheep breeding and finishing, bull finishing and dairy grazing.

They also grow maize silage for a neighbouring dairy farm, crops for stock feed and produce peas.

The family has a strong focus on caring for the land, combined with excellent stock management and performance.

Judges said Hiamoe Farm had created a model for sustainable farm leadership, through the Cousins’ focus on profitability, structured succession planning, education and industry involvement.

Judges found that exceptional infrastructure underpinned productivity at Hiamoe, including reticulated water to all 225 paddocks and a sophisticated lane system.

Soil conservation was a key focus, with the team employing direct drilling and minimal tillage practices.

Meticulous financial planning, innovative asset structuring and strategic income diversification ensured a strong, profitable farming business, and judges noted the team’s commitment to business excellence and innovation made them a true leader in agri-business management.

Sustainability is deeply ingrained in the farm’s operations, with the family proactively fencing off and planting marginal and riparian areas.

Three pockets of native bush are protected by QEII covenants and an additional 80ha of pines, poplars and scrub are registered to the Emissions Trade Scheme.

Judges observed that through innovation, precision management and a thorough understanding of livestock nutrition and health, the Cousins family has created a high-performing, efficient farming operation that showcased their visionary approach to land stewardship.

The Cousins family will join the supreme winners from the 10 other regions involved in the awards in being considered for the Gordon Stephenson Trophy at the trust’s National Showcase in Wellington in June.

The recipients of the Gordon Stephenson Trophy then become 2025’s National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing.

The Cousins family also won the following awards:

Bayleys People in Primary Sector Award

Beef + Lamb New Zealand Livestock Farm Award

Rabobank Agri-Business Management Award

NZFET Biodiversity Award

Horizons Regional Council Award for the Integration of Trees

Other Horizons Ballance Farm Environment Award winners

Michael Phillips, Oliver Sandbrook and Andrew Evans — Waka Dairies, Dannevirke

Ballance Agri-Nutrients Soil Management Award

DairyNZ Sustainability and Stewardship Award

Hill Laboratories Agri-Science Award

Norwood Farming Efficiency Award

NZFET Climate Recognition Award

Kate Kellick and Jill Kellick — Tokorangi Farm, Whanganui

NZFET Innovation Award

Trevor and Liz Low — Makara Farm, Manawatū

Margaret Matthews Trophy for Commitment to Sustainability

Catchment Group Showcase

The awards also highlighted the Taumarunui West Catchment Group as part of the Catchment Group Showcase.

Established in 2021, the group was spearheaded by local farmers Nick Street and Alan Blake who recognised the need for a collective approach to improving land and water quality.

The group now includes around 20 properties, with almost half of the catchment’s landowners involved.

Their goal is to make a positive difference to their environment by focusing on water quality, education and fostering community spirit.