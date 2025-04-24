Blaikie says the cottage cheese craze is continuing to accelerate, driven by social media influencers.

Supermarkets are benefiting, with Woolworths NZ having a 50% increase in the quantity of cottage cheese sold across its stores during the past three months.

Foodstuffs says it has had an increase in cottage cheese sales in its supermarkets as well.

Compared to two years ago, the amount of cottage cheese being eaten by its customers in New Zealand has also risen by 50%.

The owner and organic cheese maker at the Cheese Barn in the Waikato region’s Matatoki, Kelvin Haigh, agrees, saying he can’t make enough of it.

Haigh says the young ones are liking the high protein, and sales have just “whammo” – taken off.

He says the organic A2 milk he uses to make cottage cheese comes from Jersey cows in Matamata, and as it’s nearly winter, less milk is being produced, so that limits how much cheese he can make.

He says they mainly sell to organic stores and this week received more orders than the quantity of cheese manufactured in the factory.

It’s the same situation across the Tasman with a food processor saying it’s very much “on trend” because of the focus on low-fat, high-protein.

It became so popular that the Australian supermarket chain Coles was left with empty shelves.

That’s compared to five years ago, when it was difficult to sell much cottage cheese at all, and those who did buy it were usually older people.

Brancourts in New South Wales specialises in making cottage cheese and has stepped up production at its plant to meet demand.

The company spokesperson, Julie Brancourt, says it was keeping an eye on social media trends to make sure its product was available.

“A surge in demand, driven by viral social media recipes and the growing trend for protein-packed and healthy food, has led to a significant cottage cheese shortage across Australia, the UK, and America.”

Another dairy company in Australia, Bulla, has also increased its output and even employed two new cottage cheese makers.

So, what’s different about cottage cheese compared to other styles?

It isn’t aged and is sold fresh, hence it has a shorter shelf life than other cheeses.

It is low in calories and described as a curdled milk product with a mild flavour and soupy texture.

The cheese is popular among people trying to lose weight and bodybuilders, thanks to its high protein.

Cottage cheese is used as an ingredient in a wide range of recipes, from smoothies and pancakes to cheesecakes and dips, as well as a spread on toast and crackers.

– RNZ