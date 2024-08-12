By Sally Murphy of RNZ
Butchers say people are still opting for cheaper cuts of meat or are buying a whole animal or half of one as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite.
Retail Meat New Zealand board member and owner of Dunedin’s Agora Butchery, Sam Hutchinson, said the economic climate is still challenging and butcher shops have been quieter over winter.
“During winter we see slow and low butchery cuts sell well and things like lamb shanks and short ribs, the comfort type foods are selling well at this time of the year when it’s a little bit colder.
“People more than ever are looking for good value and good price points at the butcher shop.”