He said mince, rump steak, and anything that is on promotion are selling well - but expensive cuts are slower.

“Cuts like rib-eye steak, porterhouse and tenderloin filet steaks; they are a little bit slower naturally because they are priced a little bit higher.

“That presents a little bit of a challenge as well because normally you get a slightly higher price margin for those cuts so butchers can afford to have lower prices on the cheaper cuts, so those lower price points on the steak cuts are driving a little bit of price inflation on cheaper cuts.

“It’s a bit of a double-edged sword.”

Hutchinson said home kill, which is where farmers or lifestyle block owners raise an animal for slaughter, is also on the rise and people are opting to buy in bulk to save.

“We’ve been promoting whole lambs and half lambs so there’s been some good uptake on that, again on the quarter beef or sides of beef, there’s been a little bit more interest on that.

“It’s a good way for friends or family to come together and buy in bulk and fill their freezer for the winter time.”

Hutchinson said while it is more of an upfront cost to buy a whole animal, it works out cheaper in the long run.

- RNZ



