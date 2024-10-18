The rebirth was pioneered by the late David Bay, who was heavily involved in farming and church activities at Manawarū, and a member of the New Zealand Dairy Board.

Strong support for the heritage centre project also came from Manawarū identities George Armstrong and the late Eric James.

Bay was a founder of Hillview Trust, now part of Trinity Lands – currently chaired by his son Stuart Bay – a significant funder of community projects in rural areas.

The trust, which has also had a long association with Manawarū Bible Chapel, identified the cheese factory transformation as a project it could fund as a “community good” project.

It purchased the site in 2010 and the Manawarū Historical Society was gifted, at a peppercorn rent, an area of the former factory.

The revamped building also boasts a café and function/recreation centre, with a climbing wall.

Stuart Bay, who drove the project after David Bay’s death in 2015, said a heritage centre was always part of his father’s vision for Community View, operating under the umbrella of the Manawarū Historical Society, which Bay founded in 2011.

Vibrant hub

The building before restoration started.

“The trust wanted to see the old rundown Manawarū dairy factory restored as a community facility, to be a vibrant hub like it once was in its day,” Stuart Bay said.

He said the result would see a strong and vibrant community using Community View as a village centre, with a sense of ownership.

“It is a hub where everyone is welcome and known and a great facility for the children of our district to use.”

Bay said it was another centre of focus for the district to have pride in.

“It benefits our community and preserves our history.”

Manawarū Heritage Centre committee member Alex Koch and secretary Robyn Wade. Photo / Steve Edwards

Robyn Wade, secretary of the Manawarū Historical Society, said it was the mission of the heritage centre to provide a space for the display of local interest items and use them to tell stories and explain the importance of Manawarū history, especially in dairying, on a national stage.

It was also used as a place of education, giving children and adults a chance to understand the area, through the perspective of the past, Wade said.

“The centre also helps preserve and record histories from local families, so the knowledge of a generation cannot be lost.”

Prior to the transformation, which followed several community meetings, Wade said the factory building had become an eyesore.

When the society started its tenure, there was “junk everywhere” inside.

While original wooden rafters remain, Wade said significant strengthening of the existing walls had to be undertaken to meet required earthquake standards.

Varied Displays

The Manawarū Cheese Factory in 1929.

Wade said the society sought out objects and displays for three years prior to the opening of the heritage centre.

The facility also covers the “bigger picture” of Manawarū, including the local primary school – which dates back to 1900 – the community hall, three churches, a tennis club and playcentre.

At one time, Manawarū boasted two grocery stores, a garage/service station, blacksmith and engineering businesses and a butchery.

Wade said displays in the heritage centre were sized to fit the venue, with a number also in storage in readiness for change on a rotational basis.

All items have been donated or are on loan from their respective owners.

“It provides a good taste of Manawarū history.”

Wade said when the Community View complex first opened, it drew in a “local circle” of visitors.

This has now extended further afield, particularly through the development of the Hauraki Rail Trail, which runs from Te Aroha to Matamata and past the former factory.

The property also includes a motorhome parking area and a picnic spot.

“We like to say our place is your place,” Wade said.

The heritage centre is a non-profit operation run by volunteers.

It is open at weekends and by appointment.



