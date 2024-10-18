In the middle of the rural township, the original Manawarū Co-operative Butter Factory was built in 1902 and was one of the earliest Waikato co-ops.
The original building burnt down in 1929 but was rebuilt by the former New Zealand Co-Operative Dairy Company in a remarkable six months and at the time was the largest cheese processing site in the southern hemisphere.
It later changed to cream and casein production but closed for good in 1981 and sat mostly idle for the next 40 years.
The trust, which has also had a long association with Manawarū Bible Chapel, identified the cheese factory transformation as a project it could fund as a “community good” project.
It purchased the site in 2010 and the Manawarū Historical Society was gifted, at a peppercorn rent, an area of the former factory.
The revamped building also boasts a café and function/recreation centre, with a climbing wall.
Stuart Bay, who drove the project after David Bay’s death in 2015, said a heritage centre was always part of his father’s vision for Community View, operating under the umbrella of the Manawarū Historical Society, which Bay founded in 2011.
Vibrant hub
“The trust wanted to see the old rundown Manawarū dairy factory restored as a community facility, to be a vibrant hub like it once was in its day,” Stuart Bay said.
He said the result would see a strong and vibrant community using Community View as a village centre, with a sense of ownership.
“It is a hub where everyone is welcome and known and a great facility for the children of our district to use.”
Bay said it was another centre of focus for the district to have pride in.
“It benefits our community and preserves our history.”
Robyn Wade, secretary of the Manawarū Historical Society, said it was the mission of the heritage centre to provide a space for the display of local interest items and use them to tell stories and explain the importance of Manawarū history, especially in dairying, on a national stage.