Eighteen years on from importing their first herd, Richard is not convinced that acceptance and understanding of the animals and their products have really taken place in New Zealand.
“You’d think there would be,” he said.
“We’ve been on Country Calendar, we’ve been in a lot of magazines, we’ve been on Campbell Live, and I still meet people every day that have got no idea there’s water buffalo in the country and that you can actually drink their milk and eat their products from their milk.”
While work continues to change local minds, Richard hoped to produce a “really, really good” blue cheese in the near future.