Chainsaw sculptor Wayne Trow tranforms totara log into cow and calf carving

Chainsaw sculptor Wayne Trow cutting the basic shapes into the totara log at the start of the day.

If you've ever been past 'the log' at Down to Earth Accountants in Mutu St and wondered what it was doing there …. your question has been answered.

After lying dormant for several years, the totara log was finally transformed on Saturday by prizewinning chainsaw sculptor Wayne Trow.

Murray Downs had the three-tonne totara log sifted onto the property in 2012 with the intention of having a cow and calf carved from the wood.

Delivery of the three tonne totara log in 2012.

On Saturday Wayne put his magic to work to create exactly that - a cow and calf sitting on the lawn.

Murray says he was impressed by the cow sculpture plan that had been promoted in Te Awamutu (before Morrinsville ran with the idea) and toyed with buying a fibreglass cow similar to the one at VE Vets.

Then he decided a carving would be better suited and reflect his interest in trees and farm forestry.

Another chainsaw carver had initially been approached, but then decided he couldn't handle the project.

Wayne has been chainsaw carving for 34 years, winning competitions at the Mystery Creek National Fieldays, Kawerau Wood Festival and other events throughout the North Island.

He is now just focusing on commissioned work; wood sculpting and developing his new YouTube channel WT Creations.

Chainsaw carver Wayne Trow marks in some details to the rough shape of his cow and calf sculpture.

Wayne says the key to chainsaw carving is to envisage the finished creation inside the log – and then work into it in pieces.

He starts with a standard chainsaw and removes large blocks.

As the work becomes more intricate, the chainsaws become smaller and smaller.

Closing in on the finish.

A big work like the cow and calf is physically demanding as well – and is a full day of toil.

A number of people stopped by to watch progress on Saturday and Murray says many have come back to see the final work.

Chainsaw carver Wayne Trow with his completed work.

He is over the moon with the result and welcomes people to admire and respect the creation.