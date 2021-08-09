Calm is key at Southern Indoor Charity Dog Trial

One hundred and thirty-seven competitors from as far away as Blenheim entered the trial which has been held for the past six years. Video / ODT

Keeping three sheep calm has been one of the challenges facing dogs and triallists at the Southern Indoor Charity Dog Trial.

The event, a fundraiser for Hospice Southland, started on Saturday and will finish today at the Southern Field Days Waimumu site, near Gore.

There were seven sections of the course set up in the agricentre building.

The obstacles the sheep had to be navigated through included two barrels and a bridge before finally being penned.

Convener Mike Joyce said the secret to completing the course was to make sure the sheep did not get spooked.

"The big thing is to keep everything nice and quiet, not try and rush," Joyce said.

"You've only got 10 minutes but it's not a race."

It was important the dog did nothing "rash".

Jen Williams, of Waikaia, and Nood work the sheep towards an obstacle made of gates in the Southern Indoor Charity Dog Trial at the Southern Field Days, at Waimumu, near Gore, on Saturday. Photo / Sandy Eggleston

"Once the sheep start getting excited its makes the whole thing a little bit more difficult."

The ewe hoggets used were worked for three days prior to the event.

Trevor Wilson, of Clinton, sends his dog Bart to cut off a sheep breaking away from the group. Photo / Sandy Eggleston

This year, it was held during the weekend to allow younger triallists who might not be able to come during work time to compete.

It was being judged by Barry and Sue Murphy, of Omakau.

The finals will be held this afternoon with the top seven competitors vying to win the open.