Calf and lamb section a hit at Stratford A&P Showgrounds

Lucas Kiser, 7, and his brother Andre, 6, entered their lambs in the event.

Calves, lambs, and their owners flocked to the Stratford A&P Showgrounds for the boys and girls calf and lamb section over the weekend.

Stratford A&P Association assistant secretary Emma Collins says the association is pleased it could host the event for tamariki.

"It's unfortunate we had to postpone the main show, but we're working to run parts of the show. So many people look forward to the show each year and being able to run this event for the kids is something we're very happy about."

To adhere to Covid-19 rules and regulations, Emma says there were sign-in sheets, a separate area for spectators, and mask wearing was recommended.

"It worked really well. It's a big space so people could spread out."

Lucas says this is the first time they've entered the Stratford A&P Show.

"I really wanted to give it a go. I thought that it looked fun and Floppy is a very good lamb."

Andre says he entered his lamb Cutie in the St Joseph's Stratford calf and lamb day.

"I had a lot of fun at the school pet day and I thought it would be great to bring Cutie to the A&P Show as well."

The brothers were successful at the event, with Andre winning ribbons for second in calling, third in rearing, and fifth in leading. Lucas won third in leading, and fourth in calling and rearing.

Cassandra Bond, 7, and Lily won grand champion lamb.

Cassandra Bond, 7, and her lamb Lily were also successful at the event.

"I had a lot of fun. We ended up winning grand champion lamb which was pretty amazing. I'm so proud of Lily."

Emma says the event was a success.

"We had a lot of entries and all the kids had fun on the day. It was really great. Without our fantastic sponsors, this couldn't happen."

Results:

Calf:

Best Lead, dairy and beef calves, pre-school: 1st Hunter Brookes. Best reared, dairy and beef calves, pre-school: 1st Hunter Brookes, Type, dairy and beef calves, pre-school: 1st Hunter Brookes. Champion calf, pre-school: champion Hunter Brookes. Best Lead, dairy pedigree or grade, all breeds, secondary: 1st Grace Stachursk. Best Reared, dairy pedigree or grade, all breeds, secondary: 1st Nicole Honeyfield. Type, dairy pedigree or grade, all breeds, secondary: 1st Ryan Honeyfield. Champion Calf, secondary Huirangi Valley Farms Cup: champion Nicole Honeyfield. Best Lead Calf, dairy pedigree or grade, all breeds, junior: 1st Melissa Jensen. Best Lead Calf, dairy pedigree or grade, all breeds, senior: 1st Ruby Horgan. Best Lead Champion and Reserve Champion Horizon Cup: champion Ruby Hogan, reserve champion Melisa Jensen. Best Reared, dairy pedigree or grade, light breed, junior: 1st Sienna Joblin. Best Reared, dairy pedigree or grade, heavy breed, junior: 1st Amy O'Rorke. Best Reared, dairy pedigree or grade, light breed, senior: 1st Scarlet Helms. Best Reared, dairy pedigree or grade, heavy breed, senior: 1st Mikayla Symes. Best Reared Champion and Reserve Champion Dairymaster Milking Systems Cup: champion Amy O'Rorke, reserve champion Mikayla Symes. Type, dairy light breeds, pedigree, junior and senior: 1st Sam Stachurski, Guy Perrett. Pedigree Dairy Type Champion and Reserve Champion Dairymaster Milking Systems Cup: champion Guy Perrett, reserve champion Sam Stachurski. Type, dairy light breeds, junior: 1st Melissa Jensen, Amy O'Rorke. Dairy light breeds, senior, Lucas Hurley, Mikayla Symes. Grade Dairy Type — Champion and Reserve Champion Bayly Family Cup: champion Amy O'Rorke, reserve champion Mikayla Symes. Grand Champion Calf Well Wisher Cup: Guy Perrett. Best Pedigree or Grade Calf McCullough Cup: Guy Perrett. Group of three calves, Gwen Crosby Memorial Cup: Matapu. Best Lead, Best Reared beef animal: Boston Joblin. Best Type, beef animal: Kaisha Wilson. Grand Champion Beef Pennylane Hereford Stud Cup: Boston Joblin.

Lamb:

Preschool Leading: 1st Tim Downs. Junior Leading: Nina Hutchinson. Senior Leading: Toby Ogle. Preschool Calling: Tim Downs. Junior Calling: Cassandra Bond. Senior Rearing: Greer Guthrie. Preschool Rearing: Tim Downs. Junior Rearing: Ellie Downs. Senior Calling: Greer Guthrie. Preschool Champion: Tim Downs. Junior Champion: Cassandra Bond. Senior Champion and Reserve: champion Amelia Ogle, reserve champion Greer Guthrie. Grand Champion Lamb and trophy: Cassandra Bond. Dress up all ages: 1st Cassandra Bond.