Butter prices: The double-edged sword of our $27b dairy success - Tracy Brown

By Tracy Brown
The Country·
3 mins to read

When dairy does well, New Zealand does well, writes DairyNZ chairwoman Tracy Brown. Photo / Sarah Ivey

Chairwoman of DairyNZ

THE FACTS

  • 95% of New Zealand’s dairy products are exported.
  • The dairy sector generated $27 billion last year.
  • New Zealand butter prices have almost doubled in the past 14 months.

It’s a very unique New Zealand story – when an export does well, it’s good for the economy, but unfortunately tough for locals.

Cyclical food price stories are a reminder that 95% of our dairy products are exported, which means we pay international prices locally.

The demand for

