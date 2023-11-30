Conrad Wilkshire with intern Campbell Tylee.

Kem Ormond meets a young man spending his summer building connections and confidence as a rural real estate intern.

By being proactive and putting himself out there, Campbell Tylee, a third-year Lincoln University student has been able to secure a summer internship with Property Brokers Rural in Manawatū.

This is while he is on summer break from studying for his Bachelor of Land and Property Management, with a double major in rural valuation with a primary production specialisation. He comes across as a young man who has set himself some goals and knows that hard work will let him achieve them.

Each year, part of his studies includes practical hands-on work and this year his internship will include analysing, number crunching and office procedures, not quite the same as hands-on among the animals and land, but necessary to pass his degree.

Once Tylee graduates, it will be another three years before he graduates as a registered valuer which is where he is heading.

Tylee said being a valuer was a great career path for a young person and once graduating it could also open doors into agri banking and farm consultancy.

Taking on a family farm in today’s climate is not always what children from farming families wish to do, and family farm succession can be difficult.

Luckily, there are various options now available that can be just as fulfilling and still let you be involved in the rural sector.

With three weeks under his belt as an intern, Tylee has mastered the phone system, knows the correct attire to wear and already has started mingling with the locals both in Pahiatua and Manawatū.

So, make sure you look out for him and introduce yourself to him.

Over the past five years, interns have been employed as part of the Property Brokers rural team.

Why an intern you may ask?

Property Brokers’ general manager rural NZ, Conrad Wilkshire said they were “a breath of fresh air” around the office.

“The interns, whether employed over summer, one day a week, or on a regular basis, have so much to contribute, from their youth and fresh approach to the way they like to explore and research,” he said.

“Most of them who have finished their internship have ended up going on to really good jobs to which they are well suited.

“The time spent as an intern has given them the time to build up connections and also build confidence.”

Wilkshire has been employing interns since 1994, through all aspects of his ag career and suggested any business should seriously consider employing interns.

What they have to offer can be far more productive than you will ever expect.

The internship is a paid position and while they all bring their own contribution, eventually they outgrow the position, with others waiting in the wings to jump at the opportunity.

With Tylee finishing his internship in February and heading back to Lincoln for more study, there will be a full-time 12-month position waiting to be filled by another graduate from Lincoln or Massey ... so, if this sounds like you, I would look into it now!