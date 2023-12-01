Photo / Michael Craig

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Labour’s new agriculture spokeswoman, Jo Luxton, to find out her rural credentials for the role.

Jo Luxton:

Labour’s new spokeswoman for agriculture says her rural background means she’s the right woman for the job. She’s looking forward to getting out and about around New Zealand to listen to the rural sector.

Don Carson:

The PR man for the NZ Forest Owners Association reflects on his long career in agriculture and ponders what a new Minister of Forestry means for his industry.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA released its Summer Climate Outlook report today, which forecasts that El Niño weather patterns will persist from December to January, bringing increased risk of dry spells in several regions.

Steve Henderson:

This Southland dairy farmer is also the president of the Southern Field Days. He’s looking forward to the big event next year on February 14 - 16, after Covid disruptions.

Stu Loe and Stu Duncan:

Today’s farmer panel comes over all sartorial, saying Winston Peters “looks the business” and is dressed for success in his new role.

