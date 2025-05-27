The Green Party has offered its alternative budget.
Analysis by The New Zealand Initiative’s Dr Oliver Hartwich has revealed that the utopian vision for a different country “is based on ludicrous assumptions and bad economics”.
Dr Hartwich explains that the cornerstone of the Green revenue plan, a wealth tax raising $72.5 billion over four years, is optimistic.
Germany, France and Sweden abandoned similar taxes because of capital flight, tax avoidance and administrative nightmares.
The Opposition has also indicated that it would have made a different decision in order to keep the pay equity promise.
When asked how, the answer was “we’ll have to find it”.
This is less convincing than the leader’s statement that they can’t possibly yet say how any funding will be achieved.
In launching her Budget, Finance Minister Hon Nicola Willis stated that without the savings from the pay-equity promise, “new initiatives would need to be funded from extra taxes or more borrowing, both of which would put New Zealand’s economic recovery at risk”.
In contrast, the saved money will be used to stimulate the business that will, at least in theory, enable productivity gains and increased income for everybody in New Zealand.
Of note is that the primary sector, which is responsible for the bulk of the new money coming into the country from exports, was not given its own Budget package.
Value-added output rose 7.4% and labour productivity rose 9.8%.
Multi-factor productivity, which includes labour and capital productivity (ie hours worked per unit of output, and capital inputs such as land, machinery and equipment), increased by 8.3%.
Stats NZ defines productivity as a “measure of how efficiently capital and labour are used within the economy to produce outputs of goods and services.
A higher productivity rate means a nation can either produce a higher level of goods and services with the same level of inputs or produce the same level of goods and services with a lower level of inputs”.
Over the last economic cycle (2008-2024), agriculture has achieved 2.4% multifactor productivity gains a year (forestry, fishing and ‘services to agriculture’ achieved 0.2%).
In considerable contrast, accommodation and food services achieved 0.9%.