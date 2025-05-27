Advertisement
Budget 2025: Agriculture needs protection and investment - Dr Jacqueline Rowarth

Jacqueline Rowarth
Adjunct Professor Lincoln University
Agriculture has continued to support the economy. Photo / Greg Bowker

Opinion by Jacqueline Rowarth
CNZM HFNZIAHS, Adjunct Professor Lincoln University, on the Board of Directors of DairyNZ, Deer Industry NZ and Ravensdown, and of the World Farmers’ Organisation Scientific Council.
THREE KEY FACTS

  • Agriculture drives economic gains, with a 7.4% rise in value-added output.
  • Budget 2025 has $4.95 billion over the next four years for the primary industries.
  • Stats NZ shows that in April, the value of exports from New Zealand was greater than that of imports.

Analysts have used the term “switcheroo” to describe New Zealand’s 2025 budget.

Others have suggested that it robbed Petra to pay Paul (and Petra)… but when the income is fixed, nobody should be surprised by a budget that moves buckets (also described as ) around.

