Agriculture Minister Todd McClay says the Government is sharpening its focus and support for New Zealand’s world-leading food and fibre producers through Budget 2025.
McClay said Budget 2025 confirmed $4.95 billion in continuing baseline funding over the next four years for the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) to support farmers, growers, fishers and foresters.
He said the funding was to help lift on-farm productivity and profitability, strengthen rural communities, and drive higher returns at the farm and forest gate.
“This year alone, the food and fibre sector is forecast to contribute $56.9b to the economy,” McClay said.