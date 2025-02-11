Blackburn Ridge in Central Hawke's Bay.

Private walking tracks offer walkers the experience of the breathtaking natural landscape of Blackburn Ridge, native bush, meandering creeks, the tranquillity of valleys and streams, stunning hilltop ridges with panoramic views of the Ruahine Ranges as well as an opportunity to see a 120-year-old stand of giant redwoods.

These walks cater for a range of abilities and fitness and even on a wet day, just a pair of sturdy walking shoes are all you need to manage these tracks.

E-bike adventures take you exploring the quiet rural roads with ease, offering you a whole new and fresh perspective on the countryside. A fully equipped and serviced e-bike will be ready and waiting for you. The quaint township of nearby Ongaonga also has a restored village just waiting for you to explore.

Greeted by a beautiful five-bedroom homestead, set in the heart of Hawke’s Bay farmland, the stay is overflowing with country charm.

It is all-inclusive comfort, from the locally sourced and prepared meals waiting in the fridge, luxurious bathroom products, locally roasted coffee, freshly made sourdough bread, farm fresh eggs, leather couches, sheepskin rugs and with every room showcasing New Zealand wool and natural fibres.

After the last occupants of this homestead left in the 1980s, it became swathed in a thick blanket of blackberry, but now is ready for a new lease of life and to welcome guests with its roaring fires and stunning views.

For guests wanting to taste local Hawke’s Bay wines or craft beer, Mickey and Clem have a showcase of selected products from local growers and brewers available on request.

Walking at Blackburn Ridge in Central Hawke's Bay.

With rooms to accommodate up to 10 guests, the 2-3 day walk, and e-bike experience is the perfect getaway for a group of friends, a special family celebration, a corporate retreat or a girls’ getaway.

At the end of the day, you all end up at the same destination, discussing your day’s adventure, relaxing and connecting, with just your prepared gourmet meal needing to be heated and your drink chilled.

For further information check out their website: blackburnridge.co.nz.