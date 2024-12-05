“I mean, it’s incredibly contagious and without knowing the details of the farming practice, you know, about who moves where, how eggs are collected and moved around without knowing all of that, you can’t say they’re not connected at this stage.”
Brunton said it could even spread further.
“I wouldn’t be surprised at all if it does get detected at a number of other farms in the region, you know, knowing those connections and those connections can be very, very small connections because it’s so highly contagious.
“So knowing those connections will be kind of the answer to figuring out how this thing is moving around.”
Laying hens foraging outside are thought to have been infected with the H7N6 strain at an Otago farm through a low pathogenic virus from wild waterfowl.
But Brunton said while wild birds can carry the low pathogenic form, free-range poultry farms with large numbers of birds can act like an incubator.
“Free-ranging is great because that takes care of the welfare of the birds, but you’re still concentrating tens of thousands of birds together in quite an unnatural way,” Brunton said.
“And those birds all have fairly low genetic diversity, they are all the same kind of birds, all the same breeds, so that’s a perfect incubator.”