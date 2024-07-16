Chilean needle grass is harmful to animals and could cost farmers millions of dollars in lost production.

Chilean needle grass is harmful to animals and could cost farmers millions of dollars in lost production.

The Environmental Protection Authority has approved the release of a rust fungus to control the spread of Chilean needle grass.

Chilean needle grass (Nassella neesiana) is an invasive weed that harms animals and could cost farmers millions of dollars in lost production.

Marlborough District Council applied to use a strain of rust fungus (Uromyces pencanus) as a biocontrol agent against the grass in New Zealand.

Dr Chris Hill, the authority’s general manager, hazardous substances and new organisms, said he hoped rust fungus would slow the aggressive weed’s spread and reduce harm to livestock and other farm animals.

“Testing shows this rust fungus can successfully slow infestations, killing the foliage of the Chilean needle grass, as well as reducing its growth and seed production.