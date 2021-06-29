Beef + Lamb event in Taranaki to focus on human and animal health

An upcoming event for beef and lamb farmers will focus on health, both human and animal, including drench resistance among stock. Photo / Supplied

Tarata sheep and beef farmer Bryan Hocken says the event, which is free for red meat levy payers, will cover two important topics.

"We have Dr Giri Raj coming to talk about melanoma, and we also have speakers on drench resistance coming. So we are looking after everyone's health, the humans and the animals."

Bryan says it important people become more aware of the danger of melanoma. In recent years, more New Zealanders have died from melanoma than they have on the roads.

"Melanoma can be successfully treated in lots of cases, and the doctor will be talking about the importance of regular checks and how we can look after ourselves."

Drench resistance is something farmers need to be aware of, says Bryan.

The risk of it needs to be balanced with managing worms to ensure both animal welfare and production are not compromised.

"We have a couple of experts coming to talk about how farmers can safeguard their farms against drench resistance."

Events like this one also have a social aspect, says Bryan.

"There'll be time to talk with each other as well. It's always good to get on the farm and enjoy an evening out."

A finger food dinner will be served on the night, says Bryan.

"So it's important people register so we have the numbers right for catering."

The Details

What: Beef and Lamb New Zealand presents "Looking after your health and that of your livestock".

Where: TET Stadium, 1 Elliot St, Inglewood.

When: Thursday, July 8. 4.20pm - 8.30pm

More: To register visit www.beeflambnz.com/events