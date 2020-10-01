Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum spoke to Green Party co-leader James Shaw about rural mental health and Wairarapa farmer Shane McManaway about his Five Rivers Medical Centre.
Andrew Hoggard:
The president of Federated Farmers takes time out from calving to talk about Damien O'Connor's apology leak, climate change, fertiliser and National's newly released water policy.
James Shaw:
The Green Party co-leader has a go at talking about rural mental health, even though he admits it's not his "Mastermind specialist area."
Shane McManaway:
We ask the former chief executive of Allflex and Wairarapa farmer for an update on his Five Rivers Medical Centre, as well as the latest Zanda McDonald Award finalists.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent reports on a severe horticulture shortage and La Nina weather patterns across the ditch.
Steve Hollander:
Founder of the Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games confirms the event will go ahead in 2021.
