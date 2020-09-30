Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with Jamie Mackay who was enjoying a round at the Norwood Golf Day in Wairakei.

Ben Noll:

The NIWA forecaster updates us on what's happening with our wild weather.

Jacinda Ardern:

Advertisement

The PM discussed her recent visit to Southland and gave her thoughts on Rio Tinto, Judith Collins, Winston Peters and tonight's Leaders Debate. She also confessed to approaching a certain Jamie Mackay at Dunedin's Koru lounge for a chat recently.

Jamie Mackay:

We catch up with The Country host to find out the latest action from the Norwood golf day at Wairakei, where he was helping to raise money for Farmstrong.

Todd Charteris:

We chat to Rabobank's chief executive and announce the winner of this year's Rabobank Good Deeds Initiative.

Hunter McGregor:

Is a Shanghai-based Kiwi selling venison to the high-end food service industry. Today he updates us on pork, plant-based meat, holidays and bridges.