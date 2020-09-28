Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Phil Duncan to find out about the "very brutal cold blast" currently affecting parts of the South Island.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert - batten down the hatches - the weather bomb has hit!

David Seymour:

He's gone from the Outhouse to the Penthouse politically and today the Act Party leader tells us why a vote for Act is not a wasted vote.

Laura Douglas:

Is a young Southland farmer who has faced more than her fair share of challenges under Covid. Laura was born and raised on a sheep and deer farm in Mossburn, and after a decade in the corporate world, she switched to the farming lifestyle. Laura Douglas founded Real Country in 2016, a agri-tourism venture in Kingston. She has now established the Fairlight Foundation, a female-only farm training institute based at Fairlight Station, in Northern Southland. The two month programme will have its first intake of three women next year.

John McOviney:

By day he's the chief executive of Steelfort, by night he moonlights as Waitomo sheep and beef farmer. Today he comments on the plight of the New Zealand manufacturing industry and he worries for future of farming under a Labour/Greens government.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

