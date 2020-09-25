This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank dairy analyst Emma Higgins to look at the bank's latest farmgate milk price.

This week's top interviews are:

Elle Perriam:

It's Mental Health Awareness Week and to kick it off we caught up with the founder of the mental health charity Will to Live.

Chris Garland:

We spoke to a Wairarapa-based farm consultant who was doing a lot of work around the future potential of regenerative agriculture and asked, for some of our better soils, is it really worth it?

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer and former winner of the Ballance Farm Environment Awards commented on a weather bomb and whether Judith Collins would land any bombs at the leader's debate.

Emma Higgins:

We welcomed back our favourite Rabobank dairy analyst but did we welcome her bank's latest increase in the farmgate milk price forecast by 40 cents to $6-35 kg/MS?

Don Carson:

We asked the PR guy for the NZ Forest Owners association if Judith was going to chop down all the trees that Shane had planted?

Winston Peters:

On Wednesday's show we asked the Deputy PM if he said "bugger the polls" and whether, at 75, he was too old for the job? We asked why NZ First was not getting cut-through in provincial New Zealand and we paid tribute to one of the unluckiest All Blacks who never got on to the paddock.