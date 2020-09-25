Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Lewis Ferris from the Met Service to hear about a weather bomb heading our way.

On with the show:

Lewis Ferris:

Met Service Weather. Batten down the hatches. A weather bomb is headed our way.

Advertisement

David Bennett:

National's Agriculture spokesperson expands on his party's Ag Policy announced yesterday in Gisborne.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

We journey to North Canterbury and Central Hawkes Bay for today's farmer panel.

Don Carson:

We ask the PR Guy for the NZ Forest Owners association if Judith is going to chop down all the trees that Shane has planted?

Grant Edwards:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Wool takes his monthly look at a market trying to rebound from rock bottom.

Advertisement

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders whether David Bennett is the right choice for Judith, whether Winston's too old, whether the Greens are hysterical, whether John Campbell was the right choice to moderate the Leaders Debate and who won it?