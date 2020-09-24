Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with MPI's Stuart Anderson for an update on the Mycoplasma bovis situation.

On with the show:

Stuart Anderson:

MPI's new Director for the Mycoplasma bovis programme gives an update on the latest property currently under investigation for the cattle disease. He says the numbers are still heading in the right direction, despite this latest discovery.

Chris Brandolino:

Today the NIWA weather forecaster takes a look at a what's in store for the end of the week.

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank's chief executive discusses the latest Rural Confidence Survey, which found that sheep and beef farmers aren't feeling that positive.

Steve Carden:

Pāmu's chief executive looks at its latest financial performance, and reports on healthy premiums for organic products. He also talks about the challenges of winter grazing.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent looks into the distressing story of the stranding of nearly 500 pilot whales in Tasmania and an outbreak of bird flu in Victoria.

Andrew Hoggard:

The President of Federated Farmers takes a closer look at both National and Labour's agriculture policies.