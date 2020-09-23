Plenty of outside support and quality stock ensured strong demand at yesterday's Stortford Lodge store sale.

Buyers for the 1300 cattle and about 3000 sheep came from Hawke's Bay, Waikato, Christchurch, Manawatu, Wairarapa, and Rangitikei.

There was also a big consignment of more than 500 quality cattle from Wairoa to boost numbers.

The lambs have recovered from the effects of the drought which was reflected in the prices paid.

Prices



Cattle



Cows, calves at foot: P Annan, Waipukurau, 10 here with 10 here calves, av weight, 564kg, 299c/kg, $1690/head.

Steers: 3yr, Droxford Farm, Middleton Rd, 15 ang, av weight, 464kg, 392c/kg, $1530/head; Belmont Station, Raetihi, 18 ang-here, av weight, 443kg, 338c/kg, $1500/head; Tresidder Punanga, Rissington, 12 ang, av weight, 546kg, 332c/kg, $1815/head; nine the same, av weight, 524kg, 335c/kg, $1755/head; G and K Matches, Glengarry, nine ang, av weight, 436kg, 331c/kg, $1448/head; T and L Investments, Middle Rd, five crossbred, av weight, 436kg, 289c/kg, $1260/head. 2yr, Bradfield Farm, Whakapirau, 18 ang, av weight, 507kg, 325c/kg, $1650/head; 36 the same, av weight, 509kg, 322c/kg, $1640/head; 29 the same, av weight, 486kg, 320c/kg, $1555/head; 42 ang, av weight, 401kg, 327c/kg, $1315/head.

J Lyons, Raukawa, 189 ang, av weight, 452kg, 320c/kg, $1450/head; 16 ang, av weight, 420kg, 321c/kg, $1350/head; Rotokare, Korokipo, eight here-fries, av weight, 570kg, 301c/kg, $1730/head; R and S Clayton, Waipukurau, 12 ang, av weight, 294kg, 238c/kg, $700/head; Kauhouroa Station, Wairoa, five ang-here, av weight, 416kg, 326c/kg, $1360/head. Yrling, Glenburn Farm, Waimarama, 20 ang, av weight, 374kg, 345c/kg, $1295/head; Shannon Station, Ohuka, 30 ang-here, av weight, 345kg, 357c/kg, $1232/head; Tawhara Farm, Wairoa, 40 ang, av weight, 434kg, 371c/kg, $1275/head; 30 ang, av weight, 309kg, 348c/kg, $1080/head; 16 ang-here-fries, av weight, 320kg, 366c/kg, $1175/head.

A and J Black, Wairoa, 23 ang, av weight, 375kg, 342c/kg,$1285/head; Karamu Ltd, Wairoa, 41 simm-cross, av weight, 315kg, 364c/kg, $1150/head; 11 ang-here, av weight, 317kg 356c/kg, $1113/head; Painga Farm, Wairoa, 20 ang and ang-here, av weight, 263kg, 382c/kg, $1005/head; 24 ang-here, av weight, 293kg, 364c/kg, $1072/head; Otoi Farming, Putere, 25 simm-cross, av weight, 291kg, 343c/kg, $1000/head; 21 the same, av weight, 273kg, 355c/kg, $970/head; 13 the same, av weight, 287kg, 359c/kg, $1032/head; Kokohu Station, Wairoa, 40 ang, av weight, 329kg, 367c/kg, $1210/head; Arawood Farm, Wairoa, 21 ang, av weight, 308kg, 358c/kg, $1105/head; 14 ang, av weight, 267kg, 269c/kg, $930/head; Kauhouroa Station, Wairoa, 19 ang-here, av weight, 281kg, 362c/kg, $1035/head; 10 the same, av weight, 270kg, 361c/kg, $975/head; 12 the same, av weight, 315kg, 340c/kg, $1075/head.

Puketira Station, Gisborne, 18 ang-here, av weight, 223kg, 357c/kg, $800/head; Western Divide, Apley Rd, 14 ang, av weight, 306kg, 344c/kg, $1055/head; Longbrook Farm, Te Pohue, 10 ang and ang-here, av weight, 286kg, 351c/kg, $1005/head; E and A Powdrell, Wairoa, eight here-cross, av weight, 358kg 334c/kg, $1200/head; P Te Huia, Te Apiti Rd, 12 ang-here, av weight, 224kg, 359c/kg, $805/head; R and S Clayton, Waipukurau, eight sth dev-cross, av weight, 148kg, 205c/kg, $305/head.

Bulls: 2yr, Pourerere Station, Pourerere, 23 fries, av weight, 548kg, 311c/kg, $1710/head; 16 fries, av weight, 499kg, 314c/kg, $1570/head; C Walter, Ongaonga, nine ang and ang-here, av eight, 555kg, 321c/kg, $1785/head; Ebbett Family Trust, Awahuri, 26 fries, av weight, 413kg, 284c/kg, $1175/head; Yrling, Longbrook Farm, Te Pohue, 15 here-fries, av weight, 316kg, 291c/kg, $920/head;16 fries, av weight, 254kg, 300c/kg, $765/head; A and J Black, Wairoa, 25 fries, av weight, 266kg, 303c/kg, $808/head.

Heifers: 2yr, Oaonui, Elsthorpe, 19 ang, av weight, 393kg, 297c/kg, $1170/head; 12 ang, av weight, 356kg, 275c/kg, $980/head; J and L Investments, Middle Rd, seven ang and ang-here, av weight, 316kg, 253c/kg, $800/head; P Annan, Te Hauke, 10 here, av weight, 304kg, 262c/kg, $800/head; Longbrook Farm, Te Pohue, five ang, av weight, 351kg, 282c/kg, $990/head. Yrling, Franklin Farm, Waiohiki, 41 ang, av weight, 274kg, 329c/kg, $905/head; 10 sth dev-cross, av weight, 274kg, 292c/kg, $800/head; Karamu Ltd, Wairoa, 11 ang-here, av weight, 317kg, 357c/kg, $1113/head; Eastwood Ltd, Pukehamoamoa, 24 ang, av weight, 288kg, 303c/kg, $875/head; 24 ang, av weight, 257kg, 311c/kg, $800/head; 14 ang, av weight, 291kg, 303c/kg, $885/head.

Sheep



Ewes, lambs at foot: Great Glen, Patoka, 32 ewes, 56 b/f lambs at foot, $84 all counted, 35 ewes, 60 b/f, $84; 24 ewes, 45 b/f, $90; Wool World, Meeanee, 17 ewes, 22 lambs, $65; R and S Harrison, Ashley Clinton, 10 ewes, 15 lambs, $109; Maraenui Trust, Napier, 16 ewes, 20 lambs, $57; Monk P/ship, Waipawa, eight ewes, 13 lambs, $74.

Lambs: B and E Tuanui, Whakapirau, 172 male, $158.50; Campden Farming, Waiwhare, 178 male, $149.50; 202 male, $138.50; C Nicholson, Roys Hill,227 ewe, $140.50; 114 ewe, $130; Bayview Station. Bay View, 126 ewe, $154; G and J McLennan, Oueroa, 111 ewe, $122; 137 ewe, $113; 58 ewe, $111; Churston Farm, Tikokino, 154 ewe, $126; M O'Dwy3er Trust, Tikokino, 83 ewe, $127.

Surrey-Field Farm, Taupo, 27 ram, $172.50; Wool World, Meeanee, 48 m/s, $98.50; R Meredith, Hatuma, 27 ewe, $137; Evermore Trading, Havelock North, 38 m/s, $155; 34 m/s, $136; K Curtis, Clive, 32 ewe, $156; Droxford Farm, Middleton Rd, 23 c/o, $126; 23 ewe, $106.50; Parkwith Station Ohuka, 24 male, $145.50; M Johnson, Haumoana, 19 m/s, $145; 14 m/s, $162; 29 m/s, $116.

Prime sale

Quality lambs and ewes sold on a strong market at Monday's sale.

A big yarding of about 1500 lambs was mostly of outstanding quality and sold accordingly.

The best of the yarding of about 320 ewes also met strong demand.

There were only two cattle on offer.

Prices



Cattle



Cows: (Ang-here) Av weight, 625kg, 208c/kg, $1404/head.

Sheep



Ewes: Slipe, heavy, $177.50, $198.50; good, $176.50. Woolly, med, $140.50; light, $115.

Lambs: Male, $147.50 to $196.50; b/f, $164 to $180; m/s, $129 to $162; ewe, $140 to $177.