The KayJay Angus on-farm yearling bull and heifer sale was done on September 18.

The Kjestrup family were "absolutely blown away by the support and confidence shown: said Sam Kjestrup, which resulted in all 23 bulls and 12 heifers on offer being sold.

The endorsement for the KayJay programme was shown with nine of the 12 heifers selling for stud duties as well as Lot 4 heading south to Stern Angus.

All 23 bulls sold, at an average $5377 sale price. The heifers sold for an average $2617.