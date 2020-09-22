To keep the momentum going, NZ Kiwifruit Growers Inc has extended the deadline for its food bank appeal.

In August, the organisation representing kiwifruit growers put out the call for the industry to dig deep to support its communities, with an appeal for donations of food across towns in the Western and Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Initially due to finish on September 11, the appeal was extended for two weeks meaning Friday is the last chance to donate to help those in need.

"The initiative started when we were thinking about Covid and the economic impact throughout our communities,'' senior policy analyst Sarah Cameron said. "There is unprecedented demand for food bank services.

Advertisement

"Due to the economic impact of Covid-19, people that may not have previously needed help with feeding themselves or their family are finding themselves in unfamiliar territory.''

In Te Puke, donations of non-perishable food, that will go to the town's food bank at EmpowermentNZ, can be left at Ceramico Designer Tiles in Oxford St.