Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Elle Perriam to find out how her "Will to Live" charity commemorates Mental Health Week.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

With spring equinox is this Wednesday, we ask Monday's resident weather expert when will Southland farmers get a break. Plus, we ask whether the east coasts of both islands heading for a dry summer, and ponder who wants to live in Auckland.

Chris Garland:

We catch up with a Wairarapa-based farm consultant who is doing a lot of work around the future potential of regenerative agriculture and ask for some of our better soils, is it really worth it?

Elle Perriam:

It's Mental Health Awareness Week and to kick it off we catch up with the founder of the mental health charity Will to Live.

Andy Slater:

We track down a Taranaki cow cocky and local rugby legend to salute the Log o' Wood going to the provinces.

Peter Nation and Graeme Smith:

Today's panel features the chief executive of Fieldays and the GM of the Waikato Coromandel Drug Detection Agency. Today's topics include heading to Level 1, which can't come quick enough for the events industry, and how we're voting on the cannabis vote.

