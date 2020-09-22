The Wanganui Horticultural Society held its Spring Show at the Riverside Church Hall, Mathieson St, on Saturday, September 19.

It was well attended with more than 350 daffodil blooms on display and 16 exhibitors from Palmerston North, Feilding, Levin, Bunnythorpe, Hawera, Eltham, Waitara and Whanganui.

There was a good variety of other flowers, shrubs, house plants and vegetables.

Floral Art had a good variety of entries with 16 adults and 1 child displaying their art in the various classes.

Secretary Lyn Hoskyn would like to thank all concerned.

Prize List

DAFFODILS

Champion Bloom — W Hughes — (flower name) 12-48 (19.1) 2ww

Best Vase of Three — W Hughes — 98-32 (4.4) 2yy

Best Bloom

Division 1

All Yellow — W Hughes — 99-4C

White Perianth Coloured Cup — W Hughes — Kim Gee

All White — W Hughes — 98-67A

Division 2

All Yellow— W Hughes — Sandmere Gold

Yellow Perianth Red or orange Cup— W Hughes — 12-103(21.1)2yr

White Perianth Red or Orange Cup — D Loader — Melstar

All White — W Hughes — 12-48(19.1)2ww

Division 3

Any Colour — W Hughes — 99-66(4.2)3yo

Division 4

Any Colour — M E Brogden — BB 09-9-10

Division 8

Any Colour — Joan Marshall — Silver Chimrs

Division 9

Any Colour — Lucy Beattie — Tihor

Best any other Divison

M E Brogden — BB 09-9-16

Best Pink Cup Flower — W Hughes — Kim Gee

Best Amateur Bloom — D Luty— Pukeariki

WHS Points Prize Daffodils — D Luty

WHS Points prize Garden Flowers — L Mclean

WHS Points Prize Flowering Shrubs — L Mclean

WHS Points Prize House Plants — J Jenkins

WHS Points Prize Vegetables— A Yeo

FLORAL ART AWARDS

Novice — Leonie Lennox

Intermediate — Betty Steward

Senior — Janine Bland

Advanced — Marilyn Kirwin

Children's Class — Axton Holmden

Best in Show — Marilyn Kerwin

Runner Up Best In Show — Shirley Hastings

Colour Award— Sandie Howard

Most Artistic — Maree Murdoch