The Wanganui Horticultural Society held its Spring Show at the Riverside Church Hall, Mathieson St, on Saturday, September 19.
It was well attended with more than 350 daffodil blooms on display and 16 exhibitors from Palmerston North, Feilding, Levin, Bunnythorpe, Hawera, Eltham, Waitara and Whanganui.
There was a good variety of other flowers, shrubs, house plants and vegetables.
Floral Art had a good variety of entries with 16 adults and 1 child displaying their art in the various classes.
Secretary Lyn Hoskyn would like to thank all concerned.
Prize List
DAFFODILS
Champion Bloom — W Hughes — (flower name) 12-48 (19.1) 2ww
Best Vase of Three — W Hughes — 98-32 (4.4) 2yy
Best Bloom
Division 1
All Yellow — W Hughes — 99-4C
White Perianth Coloured Cup — W Hughes — Kim Gee
All White — W Hughes — 98-67A
Division 2
All Yellow— W Hughes — Sandmere Gold
Yellow Perianth Red or orange Cup— W Hughes — 12-103(21.1)2yr
White Perianth Red or Orange Cup — D Loader — Melstar
All White — W Hughes — 12-48(19.1)2ww
Division 3
Any Colour — W Hughes — 99-66(4.2)3yo
Division 4
Any Colour — M E Brogden — BB 09-9-10
Division 8
Any Colour — Joan Marshall — Silver Chimrs
Division 9
Any Colour — Lucy Beattie — Tihor
Best any other Divison
M E Brogden — BB 09-9-16
Best Pink Cup Flower — W Hughes — Kim Gee
Best Amateur Bloom — D Luty— Pukeariki
WHS Points Prize Daffodils — D Luty
WHS Points prize Garden Flowers — L Mclean
WHS Points Prize Flowering Shrubs — L Mclean
WHS Points Prize House Plants — J Jenkins
WHS Points Prize Vegetables— A Yeo
FLORAL ART AWARDS
Novice — Leonie Lennox
Intermediate — Betty Steward
Senior — Janine Bland
Advanced — Marilyn Kirwin
Children's Class — Axton Holmden
Best in Show — Marilyn Kerwin
Runner Up Best In Show — Shirley Hastings
Colour Award— Sandie Howard
Most Artistic — Maree Murdoch