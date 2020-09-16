Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to soil scientist Dr Doug Edmeades, who had a thing or two to say about regenerative farming and the Green Party's agriculture policy.

On with the show:

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM ponders life with Winston and the Greens, PREFU and GDP, allowing migrant labour in, the missing Kiwis on the Gulf Livestock 1 and the Morrinsville tattoo of Judith.

Dr. Doug Edmeades:

Is a soil scientist and outspoken critic of regenerative agriculture who responds to James Shaw's comments on yesterday's show about transitioning farming to regenerative and organic systems.

Chris Brandolino:

Niwa's weather guy says the warm and drier weather is largely set to stay.

Mike Cronin:

Fonterra's Head of Co-op Affairs comments on a good GDT auction (up 3.6 per cent, WMP +3.2 per cent) , we preview Friday's annual results and ask why Fonterra takes a Big Brother approach to the selection process of its directors.