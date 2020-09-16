Significant road works will start on State Highway 29 on the western (Waikato) side of the Kaimai Ranges from next week.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says work will take place at two separate sites, but only one will be in operation at a time. Traffic management will be in place 24 hours a day.

Traffic flow will be maintained in both directions at all times and a 50km/h temporary speed limit will be in place for the duration of the works.

The first site is on the westbound lane between Hanga Rd and the Kaimai Water Spring. These works will get under way on Monday September 21 and are expected to be completed on Sunday September 27.

Advertisement

The second site is on the eastbound crawler lane between the SH29/State Highway 28 intersection and the Swap Kaimai Farm entrance. Work here will start on Monday September 28 and is expected to be completed on Friday October 16.

Meanwhile, NZTA says State Highway 30 will be closed about 13km south of Te Kuiti from September 28 to October 9 for the timber deck on the one-lane bridge over the Mokau River to be replaced for safety reasons.

Traffic will be detoured via Kopaki Rd, SH3 and 4, which will add 12km or about 10 minutes to a journey from Maniaiti/Benneydale to Te Kuiti.

Residents on SH30 south of the bridge, including on Mokau, Mangaokewa and Powell Rds are reminded that the rail overbridge at Kopaki has a weight restriction for heavy vehicles of 80 per cent of Class 1 and a speed limit of 10km/h.

Trucks that are above this limit will need to use the narrow and unsealed Mangaokewa Rd to access SH30 between Kopaki and the bridge.

The replacement rail overbridge at Kopaki is at the consenting and land purchase stage and is being progressed as quickly as possible, NZTA says.