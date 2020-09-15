Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Green Party co-leader James Shaw, to ask him about the party's agriculture policy "Farming for the Future".

On with the show:

James Shaw:

The Climate Change Minister and Green Party co-leader defends his party's new agriculture policy and denies he wants to convert all New Zealand farmers to regenerative and organic farming.

Lance Burnett:

Is a former lead crisis negotiator for the New Zealand Police and the author of a new book on mental health Dark Side of the Brain - Adapting to Adversity. Today we discuss New Zealand's alarming farmer suicide stats and what we can do to prevent them.

Nathan Penny:

It's "Acronym City" as Westpac's rural economist has his say on the upcoming numbers around GDT, GDP and PREFU.