Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Greg Collins, who has been in the live cattle export business since 1998.

On with the show:

Greg Collins:

The Export Manager and Director of Progressive Livestock, a man with 22 years' experience in the live cattle export trade, puts forward the industry's argument of the continuation of, potentially, a $500 million per annum export income earner.

Don Carson:

The PR Man for the NZ Forest Owners Association takes a trip down memory lane to the bad old days of live animal export.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's farmer panel offers some first-hand experience of live cattle export as we talk farming and footy.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent reflects on 9/11, the biggest events of his lifetime, the election campaign and Jacinda giving Winston a lesson on reading the room.

Nigel Yalden:

The radio voice of New Zealand rugby previews the Mitre 10 Cup, kicking off tonight with Friday Night Footy.

Lewis Ferris:

Our Met Service Weather forecaster lets us know what's up for the weekend.