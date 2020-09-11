Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Greg Collins, who has been in the live cattle export business since 1998.
On with the show:
Greg Collins:
The Export Manager and Director of Progressive Livestock, a man with 22 years' experience in the live cattle export trade, puts forward the industry's argument of the continuation of, potentially, a $500 million per annum export income earner.
Don Carson:
The PR Man for the NZ Forest Owners Association takes a trip down memory lane to the bad old days of live animal export.
Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:
Today's farmer panel offers some first-hand experience of live cattle export as we talk farming and footy.
Barry Soper:
Our political correspondent reflects on 9/11, the biggest events of his lifetime, the election campaign and Jacinda giving Winston a lesson on reading the room.
Nigel Yalden:
The radio voice of New Zealand rugby previews the Mitre 10 Cup, kicking off tonight with Friday Night Footy.
Lewis Ferris:
Our Met Service Weather forecaster lets us know what's up for the weekend.
Listen below: