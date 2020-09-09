September is Bee Aware Month and Waipā District Council invites the whole community to get involved to help raise awareness about the importance of bees.

The council is hosting two free Bee Aware Month events – a talk by a local beekeeper and an online beeswax wrap workshop.

Community services manager Sally Sheedy said Bee Aware Month raises awareness of the critical role bees play for the environment and economy.

Beekeeper Tim Hansen is giving a talk about demystifying manuka honey standards on Friday, September 18. Photo / Supplied

"We are encouraging our residents to take actions that help bees – like growing bee-friendly plants, using pesticides safely and supporting our local beekeepers."

Local beekeeper Tim Hansen, of Hansen Honey in Pirongia, is giving a talk about demystifying manuka honey standards at 6.30pm, Friday, September 18 at the Te Awamutu Library.

Registrations are required and can be made at: waipalibraries.org.nz/events.

A free online beeswax wrap workshop is also on offer from 7pm, Thursday, September 24 where attendees can learn to make their own beeswax wrap at home.

Further details about the event are on the council's Facebook page.

Bee Aware Month is an annual educational campaign organised by Apiculture New Zealand and supported by bee lovers across New Zealand.