Today on The Country, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones described himself as a "verbal maestro", then proved his point by delivering a rousing speech.

On with the show:

Shane Jones:

Things might be looking a bit grim for the modest, self-effacing, self-proclaimed Prince of the Provinces but he didn't let the polls dent his humour today in one of the more entertaining interviews of 2020.

Advertisement

Jim Edwards:

Is a retired veterinarian and the chairman of the Animal Trade Council. Today he updates the live cattle export industry's response to the tragic capsize of the Gulf Livestock 1 and the loss of more than 40 human lives and nearly 6000 cattle.

Chris Nixon:

The principal economist at the NZIER says dairy sales have gained strength despite the Covid pandemic but the industry could be undermined by tough government policy around the ETS, the Zero Carbon Bill and freshwater reforms.

Tom Young:

Affco's national livestock manager comments on the live export trade and the prospects of beef, lamb and mutton for the coming season.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's weather guy gives a nationwide forecast in 30 seconds!

Advertisement