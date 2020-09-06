A United States-based foundation has announced a $38,000 grant to help with restoring the water quality of Lake Hayes.

In February, philanthropist Carrie Morgridge, of the US, visited the Wakatipu Basin with her team from the Morgridge Family Foundation (MFF).

She pledged to help philanthropic endeavours in the Wakatipu, alongside the Wakatipu Community Foundation.

The grant was given to The Nature Conservancy Aotearoa, which will work with Friends of Lake Hayes to help restore the lake's health by identifying and planning the implementation of sediment and nutrient control mechanisms.

That would also have important ongoing benefits for many waterways and communities in New Zealand facing similar issues.

In a statement, the foundation said it was pleased to act as an "accelerator" between The Nature Conservancy and the grassroots community efforts of Arrowtown scientists to conserve Lake Hayes.

"MFF looks forward to continuing our strong relationship with the Wakatipu Community Foundation and sparking a spirit of philanthropy in Arrowtown and beyond."

Otago regional councillor Alexa Forbes, of Queenstown, commended the community foundation for its work in sourcing "this calibre of funding" and said she was grateful to the foundation and "as always, delighted by the work of the indefatigable Friends of Lake Hayes".

"While restoration work is essential, we also need to ensure a strong planning and regulatory framework prevents damaging activity."