This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank dairy analyst Michael Harvey to find out the latest on the industry.

This week's top interviews are:

Grace Curtis:

We talked to the brave young woman behind the Cool Change campaign - to raise awareness around suicide - following the tragic loss of her father just seven months ago.

Michael Harvey:

Rabobank's Melbourne-based dairy analyst said he's over Level 4 lockdown plus he commented on Yili (the Chinese buyer of Westland Milk) overtaking Fonterra as the fifth biggest dairy company in the world. We also discussed increasing global milk production and a rising exchange rate.

David Parker - Part One:

The Minister for the Environment defended his stance on the government's freshwater reforms and harsh new winter grazing regulations.

David Parker - Part Two:

The Minister took questions from farmers and denied he hates farmers.

Chris Russell:

Following on from the Parker interview our Australian correspondent commented on the environmental challenges, sometimes fatal, facing farmers across the Tasman.

