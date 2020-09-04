Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay celebrated Sam "Lashes" Casey's 25th birthday by making the poor lad come in on his day off - happy birthday Lashes!

On with the show:

Mike Petersen:

New Zealand's former Special Agricultural Trade Envoy comments on the perils of live cattle export and being in Christchurch on February 22, 2011.

Dr Tim Mackle:

The chief executive of DairyNZ responds to the David Parker interview on freshwater and winter grazing reforms.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood panel features the chief executive and the brand ambassador, as we talk farming, footy, cows and Green Schools.

Dick Tayler:

We venture back in time, ten years ago today, to the first Christchurch earthquake and talk to a man who set the city alight in January 1974.

Lewis Ferris:

Our Met Service Weather forecaster lets us know what's in store for the weekend.

