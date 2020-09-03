Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay finally caught up with Minister for the Environment David Parker, to drill him over the government's recent freshwater reforms.
On with the show:
David Parker - Part One:
The Minister for the Environment defends his stance on the government's freshwater reforms and harsh new winter grazing regulations.
David Parker - Part Two:
The Minister takes questions from farmers and denies he hates them!
Andrew Hoggard:
The President of Federated Farmers responds to criticisms of his organisation from David Parker and says Feds were not consulted as claimed.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent gives us an update on what's happening across the ditch.
