Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay finally caught up with Minister for the Environment David Parker, to drill him over the government's recent freshwater reforms.

On with the show:

David Parker - Part One:

The Minister for the Environment defends his stance on the government's freshwater reforms and harsh new winter grazing regulations.

David Parker - Part Two:

The Minister takes questions from farmers and denies he hates them!

Andrew Hoggard:

The President of Federated Farmers responds to criticisms of his organisation from David Parker and says Feds were not consulted as claimed.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent gives us an update on what's happening across the ditch.