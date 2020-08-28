This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank Proteins Analyst Blake Holgate for a sneak preview of the bank's upcoming Beef Quarterly report.

This week's top interviews are:

Damien O'Connor:

The gloves came off and it was high noon with the Minister of Agriculture, as we went toe-to-toe over freshwater reforms and the proposed changes to regulations around winter grazing in Otago and Southland.

Ross Hyland:

The self-described "passionate agriculturalist" took aim at New Zealand's freshwater reforms and reported on an instance of bureaucracy gone mad for one farmer in Australia.

Blake Holgate:

Rabobank's animal proteins analyst previewed the bank's latest Beef Quarterly Q3 Report due for public release next week. Plus, we looked at the uncertain prospects for lamb this season.

Winston Peters:

The challenge has been laid down! In the absence of skilled migrant workers, can the Deputy PM drive a silage harvester? Or is he living in the past? Plus, we asked if he'd been agitating behind the scenes on freshwater reforms and why the wage subsidy had not been extended by four days for Auckland businesses in Level 3 lockdown?

Mike Petersen:

Is a Hawkes Bay farmer, a former chairman of Beef + Lamb NZ and a former Special Agricultural Trade Envoy. This week we chewed the farming fat.

