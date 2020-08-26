Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay challenged Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters to drive a harvesting machine.

Winston Peters:

The challenge has been laid down! In the absence of skilled migrant workers, can the Deputy PM drive a silage harvester? Or is he living in the past? Plus, we ask if he's been agitating behind the scenes on freshwater reforms and why the wage subsidy has not been extended by four days for Auckland businesses in Level 3 lockdown?

Mike Petersen:

Is a Hawkes Bay farmer, a former chairman of Beef + Lamb NZ and a former Special Agricultural Trade Envoy. Today we chew the farming fat.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA 's weather guy talks about night moves and dry spells.

Dean Rabbidge and Shane McManaway:

Today's panel encourages individuals, aged 21-35 years, who live and work in the agricultural sector in Australia or New Zealand, to enter the 2021 Zanda McDonald Award.

Richie O'Meara: