Mayor View Volunteer Fire Brigade had a successful recruitment open day earlier this month with another two potential firefighters putting their hand up to help.

But more people are asked to join the brigade to better service the area.

The recruitment of new volunteers is always a great outcome, says chief fire officer Paul Tucker. The open day outlined recruitment requirements, brigade structure, type of callouts and the benefits of being a volunteer firefighter.

Paul says they are short on numbers especially during the daytime.

Advertisement

''We need four people as a crew (per callout). One of my goals is to get daytime availability in both Waihi Beach and Athenree.''

The two brigades merged in 2016. Together, the numbers work. Two trucks is the standard turnout made up of a team of four each.

When an emergency call comes through, it goes to both stations. In the last year they have responded to 93 callouts.

Each station has a fire engine and support four wheel drive ute. Mayor View has 23 members (18 men, five women) with six operational support.

Volunteer fire brigades respond to structure fires, vegetation fires, motor vehicle accidents and hazardous chemical events, medical events and natural disasters.

Paul says volunteer firefighters make a huge contribution to the community not just by saving lives.

''You help to make people in a very bad situation, feel a little better. That's no small thing.''

Firefighters have the opportunity to progress within the service, Paul says.

Advertisement

One aspect of being a firefighter is being able to undertake challenges throughout the year which can take them across the country.

Challenges can include waterways, driving, combat, crash rescue and more. Courses and conferences may also be on offer.

''Fire Emergency New Zealand is big on recognition and once a year we have an honours night to celebrate this,'' Paul says.

Family and social get-togethers are all part of the culture.

Paul has been with the fire service for 17 years. Wife Deryn has been part of the operational support team for eight years and son Nathan recently left after seven years when he moved away. Nathan joined at age 16.

''People tend to stay,'' Paul says. ''If people stay past the first three or four years — and don't move away — they're here for good.''

Advertisement



The Mayor View Volunteer Fire Brigade crew

Chief fire officer Paul Tucker, deputy fire chief Luke Burgess, senior station officer Ant Smith, station officer Peter Harwood, station officer Peter Church, senior fire fighter Peter Rogers, qualified fire fighters — Jim Pooley, Gary Alway, Melanie Gearon, Buddy Harwood, Jed Moriarty, Chris Morley, Tracey Lemon, Cam Gow, fire fighters — Dave Oliver, Matt Smith, Lara Moore, Lara Pooley, senior station officer operational support — Brian Davison, operational support — Deryn Tucker, Kevin Webster, James Hansen, Craig Goodhue and Alana Rogers.