Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay had a rather heated discussion with Minister of Agriculture Damien O'Connor over winter grazing regulations.

Damien O'Connor:

The gloves come off and it's high noon with the Minister of Agriculture, as we go toe-to-toe over freshwater reforms and the proposed changes to regulations around winter grazing in Otago and Southland.

Ross Hyland:

The self-described "passionate agriculturalist" takes aim at New Zealand's freshwater reforms and reports on an instance of bureaucracy gone mad for one farmer in Australia.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert makes a belated Tuesday appearance.

Cameron Bagrie:

Is an independent economist who takes looks at share market numbers and wonders if we're heading for mortgage interest rates under two per cent.

Jane Smith:

Is a North Otago farmer and former winner of the Ballance Farm Environment Awards. Today she wades into the freshwater reforms debate.

