Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked Green Party co-leader James Shaw what it was like sharing a coalition government with Winston Peters.

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

The gloves come off as we get all fired up about the proposed new winter grazing regime in Southland with the President of Federated Farmers.

James Shaw:

We ask the Green Party co-leader whether Winston, when it comes to the coalition government, is like a belligerent child who won't eat his vegetables, or in this case, his Greens!

Simon Limmer:

The chief executive of Silver Fern Farms comments on the new season prospects for beef, lamb and venison. Plus, we ask the former Zespri executive if he chose the right horse when he went from kiwifruit to red meat?

Peter Newbold:

We take our monthly look at the state of the rural land market with the GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent lets loose on alpacas, anti-vaxers and the wool and wine woes with China.

