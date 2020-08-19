Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's Wes Lefroy to talk about a new report on technology in agriculture.

On with the show:

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM ponders the results of the DairyNZ's snapshot survey to gauge the concerned views of farmers in the lead up to the 2020 election. Plus we ask "how do you solve a problem like Winston?"

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive comments last night's GDT auction (down 1.7 per cent, WMP -2.2 per cent), a rollicking start to the production season and, reluctantly, on A2 Milk's record $385 million net profit.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weather guy updates some rough stuff hitting the North Island and comments on the mild start to spring.

Wes Lefroy:

Rabobank's Sydney-based analyst talks about the pathway to unlocking digital power in the agricultural sector and the resultant mindset change it will require.

Craig Wiggins:

Is a Mid Canterbury farmer who takes the government to task over its proposed freshwater policy.

