A Waimate man was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital after a workplace accident near Oamaru yesterday.

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said police, St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the scene in Bushy Beach Rd about 11.55am.

A 30-year-old Waimate man was injured after being knocked over by a cattle beast while loading stock on to a truck, Sgt Woodbridge said.

"He suffered moderate injuries ... and was airlifted to Dunedin for assessment," he said.

Advertisement

WorkSafe has been notified about the accident.