The Rare Breeds Conservation Society of New Zealand is conducting a census of a range of animals to determine their population and distribution.

"This information is vital to the survival of many populations," says sheep farmer and rare breed conservationist Brian Hales.

"My specific portfolio is sheep breeds, commercial, heritage and exotic breeds. While the current commercial breeds are seen as safe, it is essential that we survey and record populations of heritage and exotic breeds."

Brian Hales is assisting a survey of heritage and exotic sheep breeds.

The information required is very simple: breed, owner, provincial location, contact email, numbers of males, numbers of females, and whether the animals are registered with RBCS.

"If you have heritage or exotic breeds of sheep it is essential that you return the information by email to me by Saturday, August 29 so that initial recording can begin," Brian says.

"If you know of anyone else who has heritage or exotic breeds, please forward this information to them and urge them to participate. This can be an ongoing process with no specific time frame."

The information will be presented at the RBCS of NZ AGM in Taranaki on Saturday, November 21, and the information supplied will become public domain.

Brian says, "Your cooperation will be greatly appreciated and valuable to our knowledge of sheep populations."

Email relevant information to brianhaleswimbledon@gmail.com