Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum was surprised by the positive reaction to her tongue-in-cheek suggestion that New Zealand should shut the Cook Strait to stop the spread of Covid-19.

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

The President of Federated Farmers takes another look at the government's freshwater reforms and ponders what contracting Covid-19 could mean for farmers.

Don Carson:

Today the freelance rural commentator discusses whether Covid-19 can by transferred by food products and what it could mean for New Zealand exports if it can. He also talks about turning the Cook Strait into a hard border and wonders why it wasn't put in place for Mycoplasma bovis.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's panel features a couple of cockies from Central Hawkes Bay and North Canterbury who give an update on what's happening on-farm, and also talk about how the uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 is affecting them.

Lewis Ferris:

Met Service Weather forecaster gives us an update for the weekend.



Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent wraps up another big week of Covid-19 news, including the mask wearing habits of Aucklanders.