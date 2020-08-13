

Raw milk with possible campylobacter bacteria in it in is being recalled in Hawke's Bay after a regular drinker of raw milk was hospitalised.

The Ministry for Primary Industries has recalled batches of raw milk from Lindsay Farm, one of New Zealand's largest raw milk producers.

Campylobacter bacteria was found in some of the Central Hawke's Bay producers' unpasteurised milk.

Lindsay Farm co-owner Ange Brooks said the milk was tested last Monday and the results came back on late-Tuesday this week.

She said the testing was instigated by the farm as part of following MPI protocols.

The recall affects Lindsay Farm branded raw drinking milk with a date marking between July 3 and August 11, distributed in a range of locations between Dannevirke and Auckland.

The product is sold in 2 litre plastic bottles.

Hawke's Bay District Health said campylobacter infection was found in a person whose family regularly drank Lindsay Farm's raw milk.

The person was admitted to hospital but has since been discharged. There were no other reports of illness in the family.

MPI is working with Hawke's Bay District Health Board to minimise risk to the public and Lindsay Farm have notified all their customers.

MPI food compliance manager Melinda Sando said people with Lindsay Farm raw milk at home should visit the MPI recalls website to check if it is among the batches of recalled product.

"If you have any of the recalled product, please throw it out or return it to your supplier," Sando said.

"You can also heat the raw milk until just boiling or at 70 degrees for one minute to kill any bacteria present before drinking it.

"Raw milk should also be refrigerated (at 4 degrees or less) to reduce the risk of any harmful bacteria in the milk growing to levels which may make you sick."

Sando said if people had any health concerns after drinking the product to talk to their doctor.

Symptoms of campylobacter infection are vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fever, headache and body aches.

"Drinking raw milk carries inherent risks as it may contain harmful bacteria which are killed through the pasteurisation process," she said.